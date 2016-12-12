|
Mark Kleinman, a renowned business journalist for British broadcaster Sky, said the 86-year-old's decades-long reign will end "within days".
"An announcement could be made as soon as the first half of next week," he said.
"The sport's veteran boss has been offered a less hands-on role - with a title such as life president - but Liberty Media is determined to demonstrate that it is taking F1 into a new era by pursuing a radical overhaul of its commercial operation," Kleinman added.
Sky added that part of the team taking over from Ecclestone will be Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, a former ESPN executive.
PaddockTalk Perspective