2017 F1: Silverstone denies GP axe decision made
Posted by: Admin on Jan 21, 2017 - 05:32 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Silverstone denies GP axe decision made


Silverstone has rejected reports it has already decided to drop the British grand prix after 2019.

A report in the Sun newspaper this week quoted a source at the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) as saying Silverstone "will definitely drop" the race.

 

But the BRDC has now released an official statement saying those reports are "speculative and wrong".

"We will be considering over the next six months if we should give notice of our intention to exercise the break clause in our contract at the end of 2019. No decision has been made, or will be made, until mid-July," said chairman John Grant.

"Our objective is to preserve the British grand prix at Silverstone for many years to come but, of course, we can only do this if it makes economic sense," he added.



