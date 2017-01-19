Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport agrees new partnership with the Wihuri Group

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is pleased to announce a new Team Partnership agreement with global Finnish conglomerate, the Wihuri Group, effective immediately.



The Wihuri Group, who have been involved in Formula One for a number of years and in motorsport sponsorship from the 1970s, specialise in four key areas including packaging, daily goods wholesale, technical trade and aviation. Based in Helsinki, Finland, the Group employs over 5000 people and operates in 30 countries.





Wihuri has become an official Team Partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, with Wihuri branding featuring on the racesuits of the team's drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, on the team's trackside uniform and on the drivers' helmets. At certain races, the Wipak logo, part of Wihuri's packaging division, will be used on the drivers' helmets instead.



Toto Wolff "We are delighted to welcome Wihuri to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport family today. As a respected brand both in Finland and globally, Wihuri will be a valuable addition to our team and we look forward to working with them and helping to expand their Formula One experience. This year will be a new challenge for our team, with a new driver line-up, including our new Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of course, and new regulations. I am sure it going to be a very exciting year to be involved with our team and the sport of Formula One."



Juha Hellgren, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wihuri Group "We have been supporting Valtteri Bottas for several years now and it's great to see him get the chance to show what he can do at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. He has a real chance to compete for the Formula One World Championship and I am confident that our partnership with the Mercedes team will be a success story for both sides. We are really looking forward to the success of both Valtteri and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2017."



