F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Verstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion record
Posted by: Admin on Jan 23, 2017 - 06:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Verstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion record


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Max Verstappen says he has no interest in becoming F1's youngest ever champion.

But that doesn't mean the 19-year-old Dutchman doesn't want to win the 2017 title.

 

"Definitely my goal is to win the title," he told Italy's La Stampa newspaper, as he attended the world cup skiing event in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

"But I have never intended to do it as the youngest," added Verstappen.

The record for F1's youngest world champion is currently held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 when he won the 2010 title. Previous record holders were Lewis Hamilton (23) and Fernando Alonso (24).

Verstappen said he is feeling good about Red Bull's 2017 chances.

"For now all the feelings are positive," he said. "We were very close to Mercedes and we will be even closer as the (Renault) engines are developed.

"Ferrari is also working to become more competitive, so I think it will be an interesting season," he added.

According to the media, another potential candidate to be a youngest-ever F1 champion might be Mick Schumacher, who will tackle European F3 this year at the age of 17.

But Verstappen urged the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher to focus instead on his current goals, amid claims Ferrari wants to sign him to the team's driver 'academy'.

"I think Mick should not think so much about this but about gathering experience and winning as many races as possible," said the Dutchman. "Because that is what will open up many doors for him."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy