However, Massa's eventual retirement was short-lived, as he is now returning to Williams for 2017 to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.
"I wish him (Bottas) well now that he has this opportunity to go to Mercedes," Italy's Corriere dello Sport quotes the 35-year-old as saying.
"He is going to the team that has won the last three championships and I am sure they will be competitive this year," Massa added.
As for his gifted 2016 Williams, meanwhile, Massa grinned: "It's mine! It's mine!
"I saw it at the factory a few days ago and it still had my name written on it.
"What happened in the last races was incredible, especially in Brazil. It was a perfect ending, but then things changed and I followed my heart," he added.
