F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: New Liberty era 'good thing' for F1
Posted by: Admin on Jan 23, 2017 - 06:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: New Liberty era 'good thing' for F1


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

This week could mark the end of Bernie Ecclestone's decades-long reign in formula one.

It is believed that, after Liberty Media offered the 86-year-old a less hands-on role for the future as 'life president', Ecclestone turned it down.

 

Liberty, the company headed by US media tycoon John Malone, is close to completing its acquisition of F1's commercial rights from former owner CVC.

Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg thinks it is a good thing for the sport.

"It's a good thing that this is happening now," the German is quoted by Sport Bild.

"Bernie Ecclestone did a great job, but I think Liberty Media can bring something extra. Maybe they can Americanise the whole thing a little, because they seem to understand show business and we need that now," Rosberg added.

The start of the big changes in F1 is in 2017, with the new cars to be up to 4-5 seconds per lap faster than in 2016, when Rosberg won his title for Mercedes.

"The new cars are not an evolution but a revolution," Rosberg said.

"Everything starts from zero so it will be very exciting to see who is the fastest."

The German is also quoted by RTL as saying: "The new cars look impressive and I think the drivers will have a lot of fun driving them."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy