2017 F1: New Liberty era 'good thing' for F1

This week could mark the end of Bernie Ecclestone's decades-long reign in formula one. It is believed that, after Liberty Media offered the 86-year-old a less hands-on role for the future as 'life president', Ecclestone turned it down.



Liberty, the company headed by US media tycoon John Malone, is close to completing its acquisition of F1's commercial rights from former owner CVC. Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg thinks it is a good thing for the sport. "It's a good thing that this is happening now," the German is quoted by Sport Bild. "Bernie Ecclestone did a great job, but I think Liberty Media can bring something extra. Maybe they can Americanise the whole thing a little, because they seem to understand show business and we need that now," Rosberg added. The start of the big changes in F1 is in 2017, with the new cars to be up to 4-5 seconds per lap faster than in 2016, when Rosberg won his title for Mercedes. "The new cars are not an evolution but a revolution," Rosberg said. "Everything starts from zero so it will be very exciting to see who is the fastest." The German is also quoted by RTL as saying: "The new cars look impressive and I think the drivers will have a lot of fun driving them."



