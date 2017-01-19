F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Life more than 'driving in circles'
Posted by: Admin on Jan 23, 2017 - 06:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Life more than 'driving in circles'


Almost two months after stunning the F1 world, Nico Rosberg says he has no regrets about sensationally quitting the sport as world champion.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the German said retiring "at the absolute peak" was more important to him than racing on.

 

"Life has more to offer than driving around in circles," the 31-year-old former Mercedes driver added.

"Everybody needs to find their own way and figure out what's best for them."

For one, Rosberg said he is looking forward in indulging in some previously forbidden activities.

"It's 11 years since I've been skiing because it's in my contract that you're not allowed to," he said.

But that doesn't mean he will go on permanent holiday. Rosberg has already signed up as a Mercedes ambassador, and he said he plans to "visit children who are ill" in his native Germany.

He also said he could make some financial investments, "for example (in) electric cars".



