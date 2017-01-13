2017 Daytona 24: Nicky Catsburg set for RLL GTLM debut at Daytona

Nicky Catsburg is looking forward to competing with BMW Team RLL this coming weekend (26-29 January, 2017) in the Rolex 24 of Daytona, round one of the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech United SportsCar Championship.



Catsburg, making his debut in GTLM class, will race the BMW M6 GTLMs alongside John Edwards, Martin Tomczyk and Kuno Wittmer at Daytona and then reunite with Team RLL for the 12 Hours of Sebring in March.





Nicky says…



On the ROAR before the Rolex 24…



"The ROAR was a great way to prepare for the event. Getting to know the new teammates and preparing everything for the race. It really makes me feel ready before the event." " I have been following BMW Team RLL for the last couple of years and it feels really good to be a part of it now. It will be my first race in the all pro GTLM class, where the competition is extremely strong."



On the GTLM class…



"The Daytona 24 is a special event and the "yellows" make it strategically very interesting. I think we have good chance to fight at the front but unfortunately, I think the same goes for everyone in GTLM."



On the Team RRL line up…



"It is awesome to be part of the group of drivers we have for the 24H. Many of them I knew from previous events but for me there were some new faces as well."



"Bill, John and Kuno obviously have a great deal of experience with the team and with the championship. They and the team have been nothing but welcoming for us. There is a great team atmosphere."



On the desired outcome…



"It will be my second time doing the 24h of Daytona. Last year we finished second, only four seconds behind the leader. I hope we can go one step higher on the podium this year!"



