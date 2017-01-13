35th NASCAR Media Tour Begins Today

Posted by: newsla on Jan 23, 2017 - 07:34 PM 35th NASCAR Media Tour Begins Today



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



More than 230 motorsports journalists from across the nation will gather in the heart of NASCAR country this week for the most prestigious preseason media event in sports, the 35th annual NASCAR Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway. Running Jan. 23-25, the tour offers credentialed media three days of unrivaled access to announcements from NASCAR executives, drivers and speedway operators.



“For the last 35 years, NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway have partnered with drivers and teams to kick off the season with the NASCAR Media Tour,” said Marcus Smith, president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Pulling together the logistics of Media Tour is a massive undertaking, but there’s no better way to get fans revved up for the coming race season. It’s always an exciting time to hear from drivers, NASCAR executives and track operators about what’s ahead for our sport.”



During the tour, credentialed media from across the United States and as far away as Germany will preview the 2017 racing season. The Associated Press, FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Sirius XM, Performance Racing Network, Motor Racing Network, Reuters Newswire, Sports Illustrated and USA Today are among the major outlets that will be represented on the tour.



NASCAR will kick off the tour with a stakeholders roundtable, including NASCAR executives, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, NASCAR team representatives and NASCAR track representatives discussing the 2017 season. Tuesday and Wednesday, participating media will hear news from nearly 50 different Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series drivers, representing the biggest teams in the sport including Chip Ganassi Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, Richard Childress Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing, among others. Texas Motor Speedway will also share news for the upcoming season.



PaddockTalk Perspective



