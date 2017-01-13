2017 Roush Yates Engines Season Preview

Posted by: newsla on Jan 23, 2017 - 07:35 PM 2017 Roush Yates Engines Season Preview



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



The 2017 race season is about to begin and the excitement is building. This is the 14th year that Roush Yates Engines and Ford Performance have partnered to design, develop and build world-class race engines for Ford Motor Company’s NASCAR and Road Racing programs.



In 2017, the sound of Roush Yates Engines’ horsepower will be heard around the world, across three continents and nine countries; including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, Japan, China, Bahrain and at home in the USA.



“We are focused on the 2017 season,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The entire team has been working very hard over the off season and we are extremely excited to get back to racing. As my father {Robert Yates} would say, ‘we are not here to practice, we are here to WIN!’ "



Roush Yates Engines welcomes Stewart-Haas Racing to the Ford Performance NASCAR family. This February, at the Daytona 500 Stewart-Haas Racing will join the premier race teams of Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Wood Brother Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Front Row Motorsports and Go Green Racing in carrying the Ford blue oval on the car and FR9 EFI race engine from Roush Yates Engines under the hood.



The four road racing teams of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing are also looking to build on their 2016 season success {8 pole positions and 6 wins} including the memorable 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. Two Ford GTs will run in the IMSA and FIA series respectfully.



The IMSA road race season will kick off on January 27th at Daytona International Speedway. All four Ford Chip Ganassi Racing cars {No. 66, No. 67, No. 68 and No. 69} will unite to run in the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 28th.



PaddockTalk Perspective



