For three years, "The King" Richard Petty, his race team Richard Petty Motorsports and his high performance speed shop, Petty's Garage, partnered to build a limited edition Ford Mustang for the Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans). Petty, a long-time supporter of Paralyzed Veterans, made a recent stop at the Mecum Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., as the 2017 Ford Mustang GT was auctioned off.



Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) purchased the 2017 Ford Mustang GT and commissioned Petty's Garage to build the one-of-a-kind, high-performance vehicle. The Mustang was stripped down and repainted with a custom Petty Blue, white and red design. A Whipple Supercharger was added to boost horsepower to a ground pounding 825 ponies. A custom interior from Katzkin was installed featuring the Paralyzed Veterans brand and a stainless exhaust by Magnaflow. The finishing touches were added by Forgeline wheels and Continental Tires. Petty was vigilant through the build process at Petty's Garage to ensure every element of the Mustang met his meticulous standards. When the car was complete, RPM donated the car to the Paralyzed Veterans for the January 14 auction. The finished, one-of-a-kind automobile raised $170,500 for the non-profit veterans service organization.



"We're very proud that this car raised $170,500 for Paralyzed Veterans," said Petty. "We spent a lot of time ensuring this was a special car and would raise a good amount of funds for their organization. We've worked with Paralyzed Veterans for a while now, and to see what the men and women in our armed services have given for our freedom is something very special. I'm honored to be a small part in giving back to them. I would also like to thank Dana and Frank Mecum for their continued support of Paralyzed Veterans. They graciously provide the platform for this auction, and this year, they made an additional donation to the organization."



"Richard Petty, Petty's Garage and Richard Petty Motorsports are tremendous supporters of Paralyzed Veterans of America and the entire veteran community," said Larry Dodson, national secretary of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "We cannot thank them enough for helping our organization raise critical funds through a popular platform such as Mecum Auctions. It is unique opportunities such as this that further Paralyzed Veterans' mission to make a difference in the lives of disabled veterans, their caregivers, and their families."



