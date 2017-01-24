Gossage Comments On Announced NASCAR Changes To Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Races

Posted by: newsla on Jan 24, 2017 - 05:51 AM Gossage Comments On Announced NASCAR Changes To Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Races The following are comments from Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage on the race format changes NASCAR announced Monday evening for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series. These format changes will be implemented for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, April 9, and AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, Nov. 5, as well as the other series races at Texas Motor Speedway in 2017.



• "The thing I like best about the decision NASCAR is making is that it is a minor tweak. It doesn't really change the race for the purist that just wanted to see a 334-lap, 500-mile race here at Texas. This doesn't change anything in that concept. It just means you're going to have to race harder all day long and what fan won't like that?"



• "What that is going to mean is that you are going to have racing throughout the day. Not that there has ever been a time to kind of ride around, but now there is going to be a lot of points on the line. You've got to race hard the first 100 laps, race hard through those second 100 laps and then for the finish, of course, you're always running hard. It's going to make it better for the fans."



• "It's been really interesting because everyone has been at the table contributing, discussing, debating and ironing out this format change. Not only NASCAR but they were asking for a lot of help and buy-in from drivers, team owners, track owners and operators, some sponsors, some manufacturers and all have been at the table representing the sport and I think that is a good way to do things."







PaddockTalk Perspective



