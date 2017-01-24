|
Jack Roush Statement on NASCAR Race Format Changes
“I believe this is part of the natural evolution of our sport as we continue to enhance the product on the race track.” said team co-owner Jack Roush. “The enhancements are a result of unprecedented collaboration between the teams, NASCAR, broadcast partners and drivers, and in direct response to what the fans have expressed a desire for. Stage style racing has a strong history throughout many levels of motorsports, and I’m personally excited to watch as the new strategies play out during the upcoming season.”
