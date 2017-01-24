Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith on NASCAR Newly Announced Changes for 2017

Posted by: newsla on Jan 24, 2017 - 05:52 AM Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith on NASCAR Newly Announced Changes for 2017 Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO and Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Marcus Smith on NASCAR’s newly announced changes, including a three-stage race format for all three national series in the 2017 season:



“Every stakeholder group in our sport has worked together to take NASCAR racing and make it even better. Spectacular sports events are driven by dramatic moments and this sets the stage for 2017 to be one of the greatest seasons in NASCAR history.



"The new format is going to pay off for NASCAR fans. We looked at all these decisions and all these different opportunites from the eyes of a fan. We all really take that to heart. This isn't just our job. We love the sport and this is for the fans."



PaddockTalk Perspective



