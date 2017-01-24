|
|
|
|
IMS Statement on New NASCAR Format
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles released the following statement regarding format changes announced by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series officials this evening:
"The new race format will make the Brickyard 400 and the entire Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series more exciting by making every stage of the race important. With every point critical to a driver's championship chances, the changes will ensure spirited competition during each and every lap. The stages will also offer an opportunity for our fans to hear strategy insights during breaks in action, instead of having to wait until the race has ended. Winning the Brickyard 400 has always been important to the drivers and with more points on the line throughout, it will be an even more thrilling event!"
The new format ensures points are up for grabs during three stages of the race, creating multiple "must-see" moments during each stop on the Series calendar. To
