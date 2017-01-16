F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Richard Petty Statement on 2017 NASCAR Rules Update
Posted by: newsla on Jan 24, 2017 - 05:53 AM
Richard Petty Statement on 2017 NASCAR Rules Update
Statement from Richard Petty:

 
"Since NASCAR started, there has always been change. The world changes and you have to change with it. This new format just adapts to the current and next generation of fans. It's something to help create more excitement during the races. You have to put on a good race, a good show where people want to watch at home and enjoy coming to the track. Having two additional winning moments is a good step in that direction to keep the drivers competitive and fans excited throughout the race and season."

"As an owner, I'm fine with it. I have the same rules as everyone else. That's fair. We just have to figure out how to be the best under this format."

