Statement From Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile On NASCAR Enhancements

Posted by: newsla on Jan 24, 2017 - 05:53 AM Statement From Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile On NASCAR Enhancements Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! “Today’s announcement will take NASCAR competition to new levels beginning with Speedweeks,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Race fans will see more can’t-miss moments on the track as every lap of every race is going to impact championships for all three national series. The enhanced format also heightens the importance of the Can-Am Duel At Daytona as the 150-mile qualifying races will now determine both starting positions for ‘The Great American Race’ but also award points that will impact the championship. Today’s news is the product of the industry working together as well as listening to the fans.”







PaddockTalk Perspective



