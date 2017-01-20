F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Manor needs funds for testing
Posted by: Admin on Jan 24, 2017 - 05:58 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Manor needs funds for testing


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Embattled F1 backmarker Manor remains in talks with potential saviours.

That is the claim of a spokesperson for FRP, the company that is overseeing the team that has been placed into administration.

 

It is believed that if a buyer is not found in the remaining few days of January, Manor will close due to being unable to pay wages for February or fund testing in Barcelona late next month.

"Negotiations with interested parties will continue, while being aware that proper financial support is needed to participate in the tests and the start of the 2017 season," a spokesperson for the administrators is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

There are rumours of interest from Indonesia, while Autosprint claims contact between a group of Italian investors and Manor was made some months ago.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy