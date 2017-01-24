Five Midwest Tracks Come Together to Form Outlaw SLM Series

A quintuplet of short tracks in the Midwest region have come together to form a new Outlaw Super Late Model touring series. Berlin Raceway (MI), Flat Rock Speedway (MI), Toledo Speedway (OH), New Paris Speedway (IN) and Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) have joined forces to create the Sweet Manufacturing Outlaw Super Late Model Series.



The series will consist of six events at five different tracks and will feature existing marquee Outlaw Super Late Model events. Each track will retain complete control over their events, but the series will allow Outlaw SLM drivers to chase additional prizes including a $20,000-point fund.



"Outlaw Super Late Model racing holds a special place in my heart," said Outlaw Super Late Model Series Co-Director Shawn McLaughlin. "I feel like this is one of, if not the biggest thing to ever happen to Outlaw Super Late Model racing. The opportunity to work with these other incredible promoters is truly an honor."



Sweet Manufacturing and Hoosier Tire have partnered to put up the $20,000-point fund in an attempt to get more racers at each of the six marquee events.



"Sweet Manufacturing and all of its employees are incredibly proud to be able to support the racers that support us," said Joe Metzger, Outlaw SLM Series Sales Director. "Randy Sweet has always shown a passion and dedication to Motorsports in general and definitely to Outlaw Late Models."



The inaugural Outlaw Super Late Model Series event will take place on Wednesday, June 14th with the 2nd Gary Terry Follow Your Dreams 125 at Kalamazoo.



On Saturday, July 8 the series will stay in the state of Michigan and travel to Berlin Raceway for the annual Lee Anderson Memorial. A trip to Flat Rock Speedway for the Stan Yee Memorial on Saturday, July 22 will serve as the third race of the season.



After three races in the state of Michigan, the series will head to the Hoosier State for the Summer Sizzler on Thursday, August 3 at New Paris Speedway.



A return visit to Kalamazoo Speedway will take place on Wednesday, August 9 with the annual Kalamazoo Klash serving as the penultimate race of the season.



On Saturday, September 16 a champion will be crowned for the first-year series when it travels to Ohio's Toledo Speedway for the Glass City 200.



In addition to the $20,000-point fund, there will also be contingency awards and the top three finishers in the series will receive trophies for their efforts.



