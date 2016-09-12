|
|
|
|
|· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 NHRA: NHRA Nitro Spring Training To Take Place At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
For the second consecutive year NHRA Nitro Spring Training is headed to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 1-4, where fans will have an opportunity to join NHRA’s elite drag racers as they gear up for the 2017 season.
|
|
Defending champions and rookies will take to the track for the first time in 2017 to prepare their 10,000 horsepower, 330 mph machines for the 24 race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. With a purchase of a one-day ticket to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Feb. 24-26, fans will be able to attend the test session on Sat., Feb. 4 for only $15. Fans that opt to purchase a full event ticket to the Arizona Nationals will receive a free ticket to testing. Watch as teams perfect their tune ups and drivers get back into the groove to make a go at a championship season.
Stay connected and join the conversation by following NHRA on Twitter, @NHRA, Instagram and Facebook and use the event’s hashtag, #NitroSpringTraining.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|