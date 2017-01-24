Best Western Plus Hammondsport named Official Hotel of The Glen Opening Weekend

Posted by: newsla on Jan 24, 2017 - 06:46 PM Best Western Plus Hammondsport named Official Hotel of The Glen Opening Weekend



Watkins Glen International and the Best Western Plus – Hammondsport have announced an agreement to make the new property a partner of the track, and the “Official Hotel of Opening Weekend 2017”.



The Best Western Plus in Hammondsport, New York is located at the southern tip of Keuka Lake just 17 miles, and a gorgeous drive from The Glen. Since opening in June of last year, guests have enjoyed complimentary hot buffet breakfasts, high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, an elegantly designed lobby and guest rooms complete with local fare, 24-hour state of the art fitness center, 24-hour business center, indoor heated pool, meeting/banquet facilities, outdoor seating with gas fire pits and free parking. In addition, each room is complete with a mini refrigerator, microwave, coffeemaker, 40-inch LED TV, and Sealy® pillow top mattresses.



“Watkins Glen International is pleased to announce our partnership with the Best Western Plus in nearby Hammondsport,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “Our teams, officials, fans, and partners rely on area accommodations during race season, and the Best Western Plus has been a fantastic property since opening last summer.”



As part of the agreement, the Best Western Plus will serve as the “Official Hotel” for Watkins Glen International’s Opening Weekend 2017, scheduled for April 8-9, which will offer fans the opportunity to experience the twists and turns of the world renowned road course from the driver’s seat of their personal vehicles. Three laps behind an official WGI pace vehicle are available for $25, with proceeds benefitting Watkins Glen International’s R.A.C.E. Foundation.



“I am very excited about our partnership with WGI”, said Best Western Plus, Hammondsport co-owner Cameron Dunlap. “As a huge racing enthusiast and participant myself, I can truly relate to the excitement the track brings to our region. I’m very pleased to now be a local accommodation provider.”



Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today.



