F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Brawn to attend F1 winter tests
Posted by: Admin on Jan 25, 2017 - 06:15 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Brawn to attend F1 winter tests


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Ross Brawn will be a prominent figure as F1's new on-track era begins in earnest in a month's time.

The formerly retired team technical director and boss is returning to the sport this year as sport managing director in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

 

However, the 62-year-old said previously that he had little interest in returning to F1 in a full-time capacity.

Asked if he will attend the grands prix in 2017, Brawn told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "At the beginning of the season, for sure.

"And I will come to the tests because I want to see how the new cars look. We have a radical change of rules ahead of us and we should find out as soon as possible what impact this could have on the show.

"I want to be prepared for what awaits us in Melbourne," Brawn added.

Finally, relations appeared strained between Brawn and the now deposed Ecclestone in recent weeks, but Brawn said the 86-year-old is an "icon".

"Totally unique," Brawn added. "Absolutely irreplaceable.

"That is why formula one has been reorganised," he explained. "I can't imagine anyone who could manage the sport as he did.

"The sport is deeply indebted to him. I hope he will come to a few races and continue to support us," Brawn said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy