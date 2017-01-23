|
So as F1's new Liberty Media era began in earnest this week, German race hosts the Nurburgring and Hockenheim sounded more upbeat about the future.
"We are still keen to host a German grand prix at the Nurburgring," new managing director Mirco Markfort told Bild newspaper.
And Hockenheim's Georg Seiler said: "I have heard that the new owners attach great importance to tradition. In this respect, I am looking forward to talks for the period from 2019."
Indeed, Brawn indicated that Germany cannot expect to be an eleventh hour addition to the 2017 calendar.
"Not that I know of. I don't think there will be any changes," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"But what I will say is that Germany is a traditional race, and we want to protect and preserve the legacy of formula one. Because it is one of the strengths of the sport," Brawn added.
