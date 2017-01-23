F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Liberty era future brighter for German GP
Posted by: Admin on Jan 25, 2017 - 06:17 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Liberty era future brighter for German GP


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.

Germany will not host a race in 2017, after talks with now former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone broke down.

 

So as F1's new Liberty Media era began in earnest this week, German race hosts the Nurburgring and Hockenheim sounded more upbeat about the future.

"We are still keen to host a German grand prix at the Nurburgring," new managing director Mirco Markfort told Bild newspaper.

And Hockenheim's Georg Seiler said: "I have heard that the new owners attach great importance to tradition. In this respect, I am looking forward to talks for the period from 2019."

Indeed, Brawn indicated that Germany cannot expect to be an eleventh hour addition to the 2017 calendar.

"Not that I know of. I don't think there will be any changes," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But what I will say is that Germany is a traditional race, and we want to protect and preserve the legacy of formula one. Because it is one of the strengths of the sport," Brawn added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy