Defending IMSA Prototype champs looking for first Rolex win

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 25, 2017 - 06:05 PM Defending IMSA Prototype champs looking for first Rolex win



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



With the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship set to begin Saturday on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway, Dane Cameron and Eric Curran are ready to capture another milestone for their already impressive resume. The defending 2016 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Prototype Champions have yet to taste victory in Daytona, but could 2017 be the year?



"I've been training hard and spending a lot of time in the shop trying to get the cockpit exactly how we want it to compliment the details of our new Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R," said Cameron. "Our guys have been absolutely flat out preparing our #31 machine for the biggest race of the year, I think we are ready to fight it out for 24 hours!"





Dane expanded on the opportunity this week brings. "I certainly have a lot of personal desire to win my first Rolex 24. I feel like it is the one race that has really eluded me my entire career, hopefully this week we can change that!"



As the familiar red and white #31 boasts a traditional manufacturer in Cadillac, the new DPi-V.R has co-driver Eric Curran as excited.



"Cadillac has done a fantastic job with our new Cadillac DPi-V.R. We've done a handful of tests in our Whelen Engineering Cadillac and have shown strong results," said Curran. "From being the quickest at the first Daytona test to the reliability in the Roar test, we feel like we are ready to challenge any of the competition this weekend."



Curran continued, "The Rolex 24 hour is like no other race, non-stop pushing by all the drivers and all the crew for 24 hours straight. As a driver, I am focused on endurance training at the gym as you need to be prepared for long drives in the car."



Joining the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R aforementioned full-time drivers for the 55th Annual Rolex 24 At Daytona, former IndyCar driver, Mike Conway and Sunoco Whelen Challenge winner, Sebastian "Seb" Morris.



PaddockTalk Perspective



