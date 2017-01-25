2017 Daytona 24: PR1 Set for P2 Debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports is set to return to the biggest stage of the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with their debut in the P2 class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.



After completing three successful days of testing at the Roar Before the 24 two weeks ago, the team and drivers Tom Kimber-Smith, José Gutierrez, Michael Guasch and Verizon IndyCar Driver RC Enerson are ready to get back behind of the wheel of their brand new Ligier JS P217 at the twice around the clock endurance race.



“It’s great to be back at the Rolex 24 and to be competing for the overall win this year. To take the overall win would be an amazing accomplishment. I think with the PR1 crew and the driver line-up we have for the race, we definitely have the potential to accomplish that feat,” explained Gutierrez.







“Last year was my first time competing at Daytona. We had a few problems but still finished second, which was incredible for my first Daytona. I’m looking forward to the race on Saturday and hope we will be back on the podium at the end of the day on Sunday.”



Teammates Kimber-Smith and Guasch won the Rolex 24 in the PC class with PR1 in 2015, and are hopeful to return to the top step with their debut in the P2 class.



“It’s always exciting coming back to do the 24. It’s the biggest race of the year for all of us,” said Kimber-Smith



“The off season hasn’t been very long for us. Moving up to the big class with our new P2 car has been exciting, but it’s also been a lot of work over the past few months to get the car prepared and ready for the Rolex 24. Everyone is bringing new cars this year, so to win the race, it’s not going to be about purely staying on the track, but more so about who has the most reliable car. It’s going to be a lot different this year being a part of the P2 class, but I’m looking forward to it and hope we’re fighting for the win on Sunday.”



Tequila Patron Endurance driver Guasch said, “It’s going to be one of the best Rolex 24’s we’ve seen in a while. With all of the new cars, it will definitely be interesting to see how everything pans out.”



“As far as driver line-ups go, I think we’ve got one of the best. Between the four of us, we’re all running very consistent laps. We’ve all run here before with the exception of RC, but he’s running extremely fast and is right on the pace. I think if we look at the overall line up of the cars and the possibility of who could win and who couldn’t, I think we’re right in there. I’m very confident we’ve got a good shot of winning this thing.”



In addition to the PR1 team making their debut in the P2 class, the Rolex 24 marks the first appearance for Verizon IndyCar driver Enerson in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.



“It’s going to be a lot different on race day for me. This is a type of racing that I’ve never done before. We’re constantly passing cars, especially being in the P2 class, so it’s going to be very busy on track this weekend,” explained Enerson.



“I’m excited for my first Daytona 24. It’s such an incredible opportunity for me, and I think we have a really great car. I have some awesome teammates, and we’re all pretty quick. I know the team is new to the P2 class, but I think we’ve got a really strong team and line-up and a great chance to finish on the podium."



On track action for the Rolex 24 at Daytona begins on Thursday, January 26 and continues through Sunday. Follow PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date on session results and race updates throughout the weekend. Be sure to tune in to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona LIVE at the following times:



Saturday: 2:00 PM EST – 5:00 PM EST – FOX



Saturday: 5:00 PM EST – 10:00 PM EST – Fox Sports 2



Saturday, 11:00 PM EST – Sunday, 1:00 PM EST – Fox Sports 2



Sunday 1:00 PM EST – 3:00 PM EST – Fox Sports 1



