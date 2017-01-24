Global Tech Company Switch Named 2017 Primary Sponsor for Noah Gragson

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 25, 2017 - 06:14 PM Global Tech Company Switch Named 2017 Primary Sponsor for Noah Gragson



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that global technology solutions company Switch will be Noah Gragson's primary sponsor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for the 2017 season. It has been an exciting week for 18-year-old Gragson, as he also made his first laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday in his first rookie test with KBM.



The Las Vegas native did not have to look far from home to find his new sponsor. Switch, headquartered in Las Vegas, designs, builds and operates world-renowned data centers where clients from all over the world rely on its mission-critical facilities and technology ecosystems to power their businesses.





"We're thrilled to put our support behind a local Las Vegas talent like Noah. Just as Noah pursues excellence on the track, we at Switch continue to outpace the industry through our leadership in data center design, construction and operations," said Missy Young, Executive Vice President of Sales at Switch. "We believe Noah will be a great ambassador on the NASCAR stage for both Nevada and Switch."



On Tuesday, Gragson and his Kyle Busch Motorsports team tested his No. 18 Switch Tundra at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in preparation for the second race of the season in the Truck Series. It was Gragson's first experience on the 1.54-mile track and he took full advantage of it. Gragson turned nearly 150 laps throughout the day and early evening, gaining experience and knowledge with every lap.



"This has been an amazing week so far," Gragson said. "Having Switch come on board as our primary sponsor is a great combination since they are the leaders in the data center industry, and Kyle Busch Motorsports leads the field with the most wins of any team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. When two great companies join forces, great things are bound to happen.



"Testing at Atlanta was an incredible learning experience. Not only was it helpful to figure out the track, but to spend time working on my communication with Marcus (Richmond, crew chief) and the team. I can't wait for the season to start to get our Switch Tundra back on the track."



PaddockTalk Perspective



