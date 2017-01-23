F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 NASCAR: Wednesday Media Tour Notebook (Jan 25, 2017)
· Newly married Dale Earnhardt Jr. eager to start 2017 season (Jan 25, 2017)
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Bottas more talented than Rosberg
Posted by: Admin on Jan 26, 2017 - 06:08 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Bottas more talented than Rosberg


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

One of Valtteri Bottas' former rivals thinks the Finn is actually more talented than the reigning world champion he is replacing at Mercedes.

In 2008, a then teenage Bottas won the European Formula Renault series ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and former Manor driver Roberto Merhi.

 

Now, Spaniard Merhi thinks 27-year-old Bottas will give triple world champion Lewis Hamilton a run for his money at the world champion team.

"I'm sure Bottas has more talent than Rosberg," Merhi, now a sports car driver, told Spanish radio Cadena Cope.

"Yes, Rosberg managed to win a title and is a hard worker, but I think Bottas has more innate talent and I really think he's going to fight with Hamilton," he added.

Merhi also rejects the theory that because of Hamilton's success, Bottas will struggle for traction at Mercedes.

"Although it doesn't seem like it, it's also his (Bottas') home," he said.

"He was already a Mercedes driver when he raced in Formula 3 and was managed by Toto Wolff since 2007," Merhi explained.

Merhi also played down the theory that if Bottas was unable to clearly dominate Felipe Massa at Williams, he will definitely struggle alongside Hamilton.

"I think his 2014 season was very good," he said.

"Perhaps with a car that instead of getting a little better each year actually got a little worse affected him as a driver," added Merhi.

But although clearly rating Bottas' talent, Merhi expressed surprise that Mercedes went for the Finn rather than one of the German marque's own junior drivers.

"Perhaps it is only by the fact that Toto Wolff was his manager," he said, "especially considering that Bottas was never 100 per cent in the Mercedes programme unlike Pascal Wehrlein.

"I personally thought they would put Wehrlein in there. It seems to me that it's more the Toto Wolff (development) programme than the Mercedes programme," Merhi concluded.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy