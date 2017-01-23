F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 NASCAR: Wednesday Media Tour Notebook (Jan 25, 2017)
· Newly married Dale Earnhardt Jr. eager to start 2017 season (Jan 25, 2017)
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: F1 door open for Lamborghini
Posted by: Admin on Jan 26, 2017 - 06:09 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: F1 door open for Lamborghini


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Stefano Domenicali is leaving a door open for a return to formula one.

The Italian left the sport after being ousted as Ferrari's boss some years ago, and he is now the chief executive at the famous sports car marque Lamborghini.

 

So if Domenicali does return, it could be as a team boss again.

"You are touching a very sensitive part of my heart," the 51-year-old is quoted by Spanish publications.

"I want to be very honest with you -- today we have other priorities and we have to be very focused on them. Tomorrow? Motor sport will always be a part of Lamborghini, so if the platform changes then the answer is 'Why not?'"

As for what he means by the F1 "platform" changing, Domenicali said he is talking about costs.

"For us, to enter with the level of costs that are necessary, not only to race but to be competitive, it is too far from what we want.

"So if we see a change in that specific area, I think it's worth considering," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy