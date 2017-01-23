F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 NASCAR: Wednesday Media Tour Notebook (Jan 25, 2017)
· Newly married Dale Earnhardt Jr. eager to start 2017 season (Jan 25, 2017)
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: I can deal with Mercedes pressure
Posted by: Admin on Jan 26, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: I can deal with Mercedes pressure


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Valtteri Bottas says he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.

The Finn said it was not too difficult to make the decision to leave the comfort of Williams to switch to F1's dominant German team for 2017.

 

"Both teams want to win races and be successful," he told the Finnish broadcaster MTV, "but what really convinced me is that Mercedes is still really hungry to succeed.

"Although they've won all the championships for the past three years, it is still not enough."

With a great opportunity, however, comes great pressure for the 27-year-old, who will be paired with triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and needing to prove himself to Mercedes with a mere one-year contract.

Bottas said: "It would be very easy to take a lot of pressure and stress yourself. But in formula one I have noticed that if pressure piles up, it only does you harm.

"My goals are always so high - I set the bar really high - so I believe that if the pressure comes, it is mostly from me rather than the outside.

"I want to win races and championships and in that sense the objective is not changing. I have huge support from the team and that will certainly help me in every situation," he added.

Bottas admits he starts 2017 needing to quickly adjust to a new environment, but insisted: "My task is still to drive the car as hard as I can. That will never change."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy