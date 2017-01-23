F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 NASCAR: Wednesday Media Tour Notebook (Jan 25, 2017)
· Newly married Dale Earnhardt Jr. eager to start 2017 season (Jan 25, 2017)
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)
· Liberty Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Formula 1 (Jan 24, 2017)
· NASCAR announces new stage-based race structure and playoff points system (Jan 24, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Bottas 'as good as Rosberg'
Posted by: Admin on Jan 26, 2017 - 06:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Bottas 'as good as Rosberg'


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.

"Not at all," said the team's famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Sport Bild if Mercedes will miss Rosberg.

 

Earlier, Lauda had reacted with frustration and even apparent anger when Rosberg stunned the team and the F1 world by suddenly quitting the sport.

"Now he's gone, he's gone," Lauda added. "We had to come to terms with it and we did. We are now looking into the future and do not mourn Rosberg at all."

For 2017, Mercedes has brought in former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, following complex negotiations that involved financial compensation and also moves for Paddy Lowe and Felipe Massa in the periphery.

"Replacing Rosberg was not easy," Lauda admits.

"Bottas now has the opportunity to drive the best formula one car in the world, which always gives a racing driver a personal boost.

"I believe he is at least as good as Rosberg," the triple world champion added. "Nico was able to improve so much, because of the team and the car.

"So you have to see it as a combination of Rosberg and Mercedes. Rosberg alone would not have been world champion," said Lauda.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy