2017 NHRA: Top Fuel Harley To Compete At Select NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Events In 2017

Posted by: newsla on Jan 27, 2017 - 03:42 AM 2017 NHRA: Top Fuel Harley To Compete At Select NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Events In 2017



NHRA officials announced today that the popular Top Fuel Harley motorcycle category will compete at eight events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. The first race of the season will take place at the season opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Pomona, Calif. Feb. 9-12.



The series will also race at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, NHRA SpringNationals, Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, NHRA New England Nationals, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and the NHRA Northwest Nationals.



“The nitro powered Top Fuel Harley category is wildly popular with fans of two-wheel racing action,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of racing-administration. “These machines travel down the track at amazing speeds and are incredible to witness. They will be a welcome addition to the racing weekend.”





PaddockTalk Perspective



