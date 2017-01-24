|
Santander then deleted the tweet, apologising and retracting the news.
But the name spread like wildfire on the internet, prompting Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport to contact Ferrari for an official response.
The newspaper said Ferrari "denied that (SF17-JB) will be the name of the car".
And a team spokesman was quoted as saying by Italy's Corriere dello Sport: "The news is without foundation.
"The most appropriate and elegant way to remember Jules is doing what was done in Nice, with the dedication of a street in his name."
