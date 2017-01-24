F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi
2017 F1: Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi


Ferrari has denied that the official name for its 2017 car is now out of the bag.

Santander, a Spanish sponsor of the fabled Italian team, tweeted a graphic that suggested Ferrari's new car will be called the SF17-JB -- with the 'JB' an apparent tribute to the late former Ferrari junior driver Jules Bianchi.

 

Santander then deleted the tweet, apologising and retracting the news.

But the name spread like wildfire on the internet, prompting Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport to contact Ferrari for an official response.

The newspaper said Ferrari "denied that (SF17-JB) will be the name of the car".

And a team spokesman was quoted as saying by Italy's Corriere dello Sport: "The news is without foundation.

"The most appropriate and elegant way to remember Jules is doing what was done in Nice, with the dedication of a street in his name."



