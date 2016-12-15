F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Cadillac DPi-V.Rs Sweep Front Row for Rolex 24 As Barbosa Takes Pole (Jan 27, 2017)
· Ford, Ferrari Take GT Class Poles for Rolex 24 At Daytona Thanks to Hand, Pier Guidi (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 NASCAR: Wednesday Media Tour Notebook (Jan 25, 2017)
· Newly married Dale Earnhardt Jr. eager to start 2017 season (Jan 25, 2017)
· Tuesday NASCAR Media Tour Notebook (Jan 24, 2017)
· Jimmie Johnson has flourished in an evolving environment (Jan 24, 2017)
· Anticipation of New Era For IMSA Prototypes Provides Incredible Excitement and Intrigue (Jan 24, 2017)
· Ross Brawn Joins Formula 1 as Managing Director, Motor Sports; Sean Bratches Joins as Managing Director, Commercial Operation (Jan 24, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ?
Posted by: Admin on Jan 27, 2017 - 06:20 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ?


A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city.

As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 chief executive Chase Carey this week said there is "no question" the idea of a London grand prix is attractive.

 

But London's Times newspaper said Khan needs to know what impact a formula one race would have in terms of city disruption and pollution.

"Until we receive a proposal and have a greater understanding of the type of infrastructure formula one requires for a race, it is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible," a spokesman for the mayor said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy