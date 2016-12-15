|
|
|
|
|
|
|
But London's Times newspaper said Khan needs to know what impact a formula one race would have in terms of city disruption and pollution.
"Until we receive a proposal and have a greater understanding of the type of infrastructure formula one requires for a race, it is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible," a spokesman for the mayor said.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|