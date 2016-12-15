2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ?

Posted by: Admin on Jan 27, 2017 - 06:20 AM 2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ?



A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city. As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 chief executive Chase Carey this week said there is "no question" the idea of a London grand prix is attractive.



But London's Times newspaper said Khan needs to know what impact a formula one race would have in terms of city disruption and pollution. "Until we receive a proposal and have a greater understanding of the type of infrastructure formula one requires for a race, it is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible," a spokesman for the mayor said.



PaddockTalk Perspective



