2017 F1: Sainz thinks Alonso will stay beyond 2017
Posted by: Admin on Jan 27, 2017 - 06:20 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Sainz thinks Alonso will stay beyond 2017


Carlos Sainz thinks the risk is low that his famous countryman Fernando Alonso will quit F1 at the end of 2017.

Disappointed with the sport's direction of the past decade, Spaniard Alonso has warned that unless the much faster cars inspire him this year, he will not renew his contract.

 

But as he unveiled a new personal sponsor in Madrid, the two-time world champion's countryman, friend and rival Sainz thinks Alonso will be happy in 2017.

"I do not have much contact with Fernando -- less than people believe anyway," Spanish newspapers quote the Toro Rosso driver as saying.

"In fact, I don't know what he is doing in the pre-season, but I do think Fernando will have a hard time retiring after he tries the new cars," Sainz added.

Sainz has been in the Red Bull simulator this week, declaring afterwards that the 2017 Toro Rosso will be "fast and impressive".

The 22-year-old said: "They are faster cars, with the aerodynamic loads of the golden years of 2005. The tyres are wider and degrade less, allowing us to attack more."



