But as he unveiled a new personal sponsor in Madrid, the two-time world champion's countryman, friend and rival Sainz thinks Alonso will be happy in 2017.
"I do not have much contact with Fernando -- less than people believe anyway," Spanish newspapers quote the Toro Rosso driver as saying.
"In fact, I don't know what he is doing in the pre-season, but I do think Fernando will have a hard time retiring after he tries the new cars," Sainz added.
Sainz has been in the Red Bull simulator this week, declaring afterwards that the 2017 Toro Rosso will be "fast and impressive".
The 22-year-old said: "They are faster cars, with the aerodynamic loads of the golden years of 2005. The tyres are wider and degrade less, allowing us to attack more."
