Posted by: newsla on Jan 27, 2017 - 07:03 PM Firefly Music Festival Lineup Announcement Firefly Music Festival, the east coast's largest music and camping festival, is returning to The Woodlands for the sixth year June 15 - 18, 2017. Along with headliners The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, and Bob Dylan and His Band, the lineup also features Flume, Weezer, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more than 135 additional acts. Full lineup is below.



General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale today, Jan. 27, at 1pm ET through FireflyFestival.com. General Admission passes start at $289. Camping packages will also be available for purchase.



“This year’s lineup boasts the most fan-driven acts we’ve ever had mixed with a variety of up and coming artists and chart-topping performers,” says Christiane Pheil, Director of Creative Programming at Firefly Music Festival. “With our dedication to our guest feedback and the new attractions we’ll be rolling out in June, the 2017 festival is drawing the highest level of excitement from our team.”



The 2017 festival will feature the return of staple Firefly attractions including The Market, The Thicket, The Coffee House presented by StubHub, and the Dogfish Head Brewery. Through Firefly’s recently introduced fan-curated approach, new attractions and experiential elements will be introduced as voting concludes in the upcoming weeks. Firefly is once again partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the sixth consecutive year and various initiatives will benefit their Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program. Returning Firefly partners include Bud Light, Toyota, Red Bull, and Delaware Tourism and additional partners will be announced leading into the festival.



