Chief Financial Officer Alan Kinch Leaves Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 28, 2017 - 06:28 AM Chief Financial Officer Alan Kinch Leaves Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017!



Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) can confirm that Alan Kinch, Chief Financial Officer will leave the company at the end of January, to become Finance Director of Vodafone Group Enterprise.



Alan joined Williams at the end of 2014 and has made a significant contribution to the company that has been part of ensuring Williams competes strongly and on a sound financial footing. He has led a significant restructuring and modernisation of its finance operations that has proved invaluable as the business continues to grow. Jon Boaden, Group Financial Controller, will take on the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer until a new appointment is made, and he will work alongside Martin Hudson, Williams Advanced Engineering Finance Director.





Speaking about his departure, Alan said: "I have loved being a part of the Williams family for the past few years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience here and look forward to seeing the company grow as I take on a new challenge."



Mike O’Driscoll, Group CEO, added: "Alan came on board at an exciting time and played a crucial role in reinvigorating our Formula One team and building a strong Advanced Engineering business. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank him for his very significant contribution to the Williams Group and wish him all the best with his future endeavours."



PaddockTalk Perspective



