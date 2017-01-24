Test Portimao, Mercado Concludes The First Two Days Of Practice

The second day of testing for the Iodaracing Team and Leandro Mercado ended at the Portimao Circuit in Portugal.



The Argentine rider who will defend the colors of the Italian team in the 2017 season, continued to get confidence with the Aprilia RSV4RF with whom he has played more than 70 laps during the day today. Mercado started working at a profit to the development of the bike, failing to understand his behavior and giving a result of indications to the team.



Despite the logistical challenges of the first test day, Mercado was able to profit from the in Portugal, constantly improving his times and closing this session of testing time with 1.44.501.



Team Iodaracing and Leandro Mercado, will now travel to Jerez de la Frontera where they will conduct two days of tests (1 and 2 February) before returning to Terni headquarter to prepare the material to be shipped to Australia for the last test and the first race of the 2017 season.



LEANDRO MERCADO - # 36 - SBK RIDER - 70 laps - 1.44.501 - "Today was a positive day. We were able to run much, and yesterday for all the problems we had, it was more a sort of shakedown. Today I did seventy laps and it was good because I was able to feel the bike and then I was able to work more with the team trying to make small changes to my riding style. The Aprilia is a very different motorcycle from those who I was used to, we still need some more time, but the important thing was to improve each issue and for that my feeling with the RSV4 has improved a lot. However, we have much to do, there is room for improvement, but I managed to understand many things, now. the important thing was not to risk a crash and build a good base setting for the start of the season. Our work will also continue in Jerez de la Frontera where we will try to do more kilometers, looking forward to build a good base for the first days of the season in Australia. We are not critical achieving the reference lap time for now, we work to get the right feeling for the start of the season. I'm finding very well with the team, these guys are professionals and they are making me adapt quickly to the bike."



