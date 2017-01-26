F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Daytona 24: Cadillac Scores Epic Rolex 24 At Daytona Win with Taylors, Gordon, Angelelli (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Ford GT Wins Rolex 24 At Daytona with Ganassi, Young Porsche Racers Score in GTD (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: No. 10 Cadillac DPi Leads After 18 Hours In 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· Gordon Gets Acquainted with Racing in the Rain in Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24 Preview: Cadillac Prototype On Pole For Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 28, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Friday IMSA News and Notes (Jan 28, 2017)
· Cadillac DPi-V.Rs Sweep Front Row for Rolex 24 As Barbosa Takes Pole (Jan 27, 2017)
· Ford, Ferrari Take GT Class Poles for Rolex 24 At Daytona Thanks to Hand, Pier Guidi (Jan 27, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone planning F1 'breakaway' ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Experts doubt Ecclestone will go quietly
Posted by: Admin on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:20 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Experts doubt Ecclestone will go quietly


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017!

The F1 world is poised to discover 'deposed' supremo Bernie Ecclestone's next move.

The sport's long-time but now former chief executive has denied reports he is planning a breakaway series, but some commentators are refusing to believe the 86-year-old Briton will simply fade into the night.

 

"Why should a man, who has always been the same for 86 years, suddenly say 'I'll just go away with this comical new title'?

"Sorry, but this is not Bernie," said former F1 driver Christian Danner, now a pundit for German television.

"I would not be surprised if something happens in the background and suddenly the whole situation looks completely different," he told Germany's motorsport-magazin.com.

The 'comical' title given to Ecclestone by Liberty Media is Chairman Emeritas', but some think Liberty would have been wiser to ensure his role is more hands-on.

"Of course it would be an advantage for Liberty and all of us if we could keep using the expertise of Ecclestone," Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

"But it is a tightrope to walk if you want that but also want to emancipate from Ecclestone," he added.

F1 legend Alain Prost told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the Ecclestone era had to end eventually.

"Everything has an end," he said. "Bernie is 86 years old. It is natural, and even right, that sooner or later his era is over.

"The good news is that I understand that the new owners have a clear idea of what to do and are experts in communication and the show," Prost added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy