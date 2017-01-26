F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Daytona 24: Cadillac Scores Epic Rolex 24 At Daytona Win with Taylors, Gordon, Angelelli (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Ford GT Wins Rolex 24 At Daytona with Ganassi, Young Porsche Racers Score in GTD (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: No. 10 Cadillac DPi Leads After 18 Hours In 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· Gordon Gets Acquainted with Racing in the Rain in Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24 Preview: Cadillac Prototype On Pole For Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 28, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Friday IMSA News and Notes (Jan 28, 2017)
· Cadillac DPi-V.Rs Sweep Front Row for Rolex 24 As Barbosa Takes Pole (Jan 27, 2017)
· Ford, Ferrari Take GT Class Poles for Rolex 24 At Daytona Thanks to Hand, Pier Guidi (Jan 27, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone planning F1 'breakaway' ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Big teams to pressure F1 over income
Posted by: Admin on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:20 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Big teams to pressure F1 over income


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017!

F1 must be prepared to call Ferrari's bluff in pursuit of a fairer income distribution system for the teams.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Christian Danner, referring to reports new owner Liberty Media intends to take away Ferrari's huge $100 million bonus payments in the future.

 

Ferrari is yet to comment, but during an interview with Germany's motorsport-magazin.com, Danner was told it is likely the great Italian marque will threaten to quit formula one.

"Then they should go," Danner responded.

"You would have to say 'If you don't want to be on the stage that built you, then go to Le Mans, where no one will watch'."

However, Danner said that Ferrari will probably not be alone in fighting back against moves to more evenly distribute F1's income among all the teams.

"Ferrari will threaten to quit, Mercedes will talk about its history and Renault will say there will not be enough engines without them -- and so on," he said.

"Everyone will apply every possible means of pressure and try to use it for their own benefit."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy