But correspondent Michael Schmidt reports that the impasse has now ended, after the FIA agreed to repay early the $20 million 'new team' deposit lodged by Haas when it entered F1.
Normally, a new team must complete its second year in F1 before getting the deposit back.
PaddockTalk Perspective
