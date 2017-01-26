2017 F1: Wolff set to sign new Mercedes deal

Posted by: Admin on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:22 AM 2017 F1: Wolff set to sign new Mercedes deal



Toto Wolff has indicated he is definitely heading towards a new contract with Mercedes. The Austrian heads Mercedes' entire motor sport programme, and is the team boss at the title-winning F1 team and also a shareholder.



But his contract with the German marque is set to end this year. Wolff, 45, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he is likely to ink a new deal. "Working with the board is smooth, there are a lot of people that I learn from every day, which makes me really enjoy my work. "So you can expect me to keep doing that for a while," he added.



