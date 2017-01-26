F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Daytona 24: Cadillac Scores Epic Rolex 24 At Daytona Win with Taylors, Gordon, Angelelli (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Ford GT Wins Rolex 24 At Daytona with Ganassi, Young Porsche Racers Score in GTD (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: No. 10 Cadillac DPi Leads After 18 Hours In 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· Gordon Gets Acquainted with Racing in the Rain in Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 29, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24 Preview: Cadillac Prototype On Pole For Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan 28, 2017)
· 2017 Daytona 24: Friday IMSA News and Notes (Jan 28, 2017)
· Cadillac DPi-V.Rs Sweep Front Row for Rolex 24 As Barbosa Takes Pole (Jan 27, 2017)
· Ford, Ferrari Take GT Class Poles for Rolex 24 At Daytona Thanks to Hand, Pier Guidi (Jan 27, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: No proposal for London GP yet ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone planning F1 'breakaway' ? (Jan 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone offered 'less hands-on role' ? (Jan 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: 2017 cars 'brutally fast'
Posted by: Admin on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:23 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: 2017 cars 'brutally fast'


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017!

Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator -- and he says the new cars will be "brutally fast".

To address criticism the cars had become too slow, F1 has dramatically changed the aerodynamic and tyre rules for the new season.

 

"The new car feels brutally fast," German Hulkenberg, who has switched from Force India, told Auto Motor und Sport.

Referring to the Barcelona layout he tested in the simulator, he reported: "Corners 3 and 9 are absolutely flat."

But Hulkenberg worries that, with the faster cars and shorter braking distances will come more difficulty in overtaking.

"In Monte Carlo you won't be able to pass," he said. "You will just drive in the middle of the track with your wide car, and that's it."

Hulkenberg said he has been training hard for the physically more demanding cars, reporting: "I'd say I've been doing 20 to 30 per cent more.

"I can promise everyone that for us in the car, it will be really hard again."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy