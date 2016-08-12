F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Positive Start For Petrux And Scott On The Opening Day Of Irta Test At Sepang
Posted by: newsla on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:14 PM
MotoGP
Positive Start For Petrux And Scott On The Opening Day Of Irta Test At Sepang
Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding ended with positive feelings the first of three days of official IRTA test at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

 
Petrux started off well by lapping fast with his new Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017 and working hard with used tires to gain confidence on race pace. The rider from Terni completed 34 laps finishing with a best time of 2:00.850 which earned him 11th place.

Scott got back on his Ducati Desmosedici GP 2016 finding a good feeling and ending just 3 milliseconds down on his teammate. The English rider completed 44 laps on the first day of testing.

A downpour that fell at the malaysian circuit shortly after mid-day break, prevented then riders to get back on track in the afternoon.

11th - 2:00.850

It’s always a thrill to get back on track after the winter break. I am pleased with the work we have done today. The bike is working well. It’s a big step forward compared to the 2015 version. The bike has great potential and I feel I have it also. I can do better but I'm very happy with this first day. I really enjoyed coming back on track.

12th - 2:00.853

It was a quite good day. We worked a lot on used tires and I must say that the feelings are good. It was great to be back lapping after a few weeks. We made some kind of shake-down trying to find the right direction to take for the next two days. If it rains we'll try anyway but without taking unnecessary risks.

