Phoenix Raceway Unveils Details For $178 Million Modernization Project

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:19 PM



Phoenix Raceway, together with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation ("ISC"), announced today the details of a $178 million modernization of the race track with a variety of enhanced amenities for fans, teams, sponsors and other stakeholders.



"This is a great day for ISC and Phoenix Raceway, but more importantly, for racing fans in the state of Arizona and around the world," ISC Chief Executive Officer Lesa France Kennedy said. "A project of this magnitude is monumental for our company as we get to work enhancing the experience of the great fans who love to watch our races in Phoenix and enjoy this beautiful area. Having Phoenix Raceway within our prestigious stable of venues always has been a tremendous asset and source of pride for us. We are thrilled to create a best-in-class facility in Phoenix, and we’re confident it will grow the fan base here and further serve as a destination track for motorsports fans everywhere."





Among the many highlights of the modernization project is a completely redesigned infield featuring a first-of-its-kind Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage Fan Zone, placing fans face-to-face with the superstars of the sport. Phoenix Raceway’s start/finish line will be repositioned in Turn 2 just before the track’s well-known dog leg. Other new highlights include a new pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to the new seating areas featuring in-seat Wi-Fi connectivity.



DC Solar, entitlement partner of Phoenix Raceway’s spring NASCAR XFINITY Series race, the DC Solar 200, will serve as the title sponsor for the modernization project (Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar) as well as a multi-year sponsor of the redesigned Midway.



"When our project is completed, we will have a venue that delivers amazing fan experiences to go along with our reputation for great racing action," said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. "By shifting the start/finish line to Phoenix Raceway’s famed dog leg, fans will be perfectly positioned to watch one of the most exciting turns in motorsports. We are confident The Phoenix Raceway Project powered by DC Solar will put racing in Arizona in a whole new and exciting light."



The repositioned start/finish line will enhance the competition near one of the most challenging areas of the track while adding to the excitement during key race moments such as restarts and the closing laps.



"It’s great to see Phoenix Raceway make such a big investment to improve the experience for the fans," said Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. "I’m from the West Coast and Phoenix is one of those places that always feels like home to me. Moving the start/finish line is a big change for all the racers that have been used to racing at Phoenix in the past; I’m looking forward to seeing how those changes might affect the racing and how the end of the races play out."



The modernization project also includes the installation of new/upgraded seating and hospitality areas near the current Turn 2 location. A new grandstand will be built alongside upgraded seats in the existing Bobby Allison Grandstand (both featuring individual chair back stadium seats with armrests), complete with modern amenities such as several new escalators and elevators, additional restrooms and concessions and a redesigned Midway conveniently located near the seating areas.



