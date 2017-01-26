F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


McLaren Applied Technologies Chosen To Provide Engine Pressure And Temperature Sensors For The 2018, 2019 And 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championships
Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 30, 2017 - 06:20 PM
Formula 1 News
The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has announced that McLaren Applied Technologies has been chosen to be the trusted sole provider of engine pressure and temperature sensors for the 2018 to 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championships.

This three year deal will see McLaren Applied Technologies provide a range of engine pressure and temperature sensors that will be used to monitor critical parameters on all teams’ highly sophisticated Formula 1 power units.

 
The supply is part of the FIA’s initiative to help contain costs within Formula 1. This agreement with McLaren Applied Technologies is the first time that sensor technology has been specifically targeted with this aim and complements the FIA Single Engine Control Unit, (SECU) used by all teams in Formula 1 and supplied by McLaren Applied Technologies since 2008.

McLaren Applied Technologies will provide a range of quality components to all competitors in the series, offering a cost-effective solution while retaining the high precision and reliability required by the demanding environment of Formula 1. This latest announcement is a further demonstration of McLaren Applied Technologies’ commitment to improving motorsport for teams and fans.

Rodi Basso, motorsport director of McLaren Applied Technologies, said: "We’re delighted McLaren Applied Technologies has been chosen by the FIA to be the trusted sole provider of engine pressure and temperature sensors for the 2018 to 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championships.

"From the ECU technology in every Formula 1 car to the engineers supporting teams at the track, McLaren Applied Technologies continues to be at the heart of motorsport. Our mission is to provide an unrivalled service, ensuring the world's premier race teams and series can continue to grow and delight fans around the world."

