2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest!
By Mike Sulka
Ricciardo! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led the opening Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary with a lap of 1:18.486. There were thoughts earlier this week that the twisty circuit may not play to Mercedes, and might help Red Bull. Those thoughts maybe right. Ricciardo bested the top time from 2016 after just two laps around the circuit.
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second quick, a bit more than two tenths back.
Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes is on a roll, and was third quick in this practice. Still close enough to be a threat for Pole on Saturday.
Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull were fourth quick, but a woeful seven tenths behind his teammate. That trend is quite consistent.
Valtteri Bottas was fifth quick overall.
Interestingly, best of the rest honors went to Fernando Alonso in the McLaren Honda who was seventh quick but 1.5 seconds back on a very short track.
Lots of spins in the rest of the field as the track was slick and green. Romain Grosjean touched his Haas F1 car to the wall with the rear, Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) spun, and Sebastian Vettel nearly blew it in the Ferrari.
Antonio Giovinazzi however did smack the barriers with his Haas F1 car which brought out the red flags.
Next up, practice two for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 1 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.486
|31
|2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:18.720
|+0.234s
|20
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18.858
|+0.372s
|31
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:19.162
|+0.676s
|27
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:19.248
|+0.762s
|30
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:19.563
|+1.077s
|21
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.987
|+1.501s
|21
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:20.005
|+1.519s
|24
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:20.150
|+1.664s
|25
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:20.461
|+1.975s
|27
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.540
|+2.054s
|28
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:20.574
|+2.088s
|23
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:20.780
|+2.294s
|27
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:20.917
|+2.431s
|25
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.974
|+2.488s
|29
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:21.313
|+2.827s
|20
|17
|34
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India Mercedes
|1:21.602
|+3.116s
|24
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:21.785
|+3.299s
|31
|19
|50
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:22.251
|+3.765s
|8
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:22.490
|+4.004s
|29
