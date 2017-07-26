F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· New aero kit receives rave reviews in debut test (Jul 26, 2017)
· Team Penske, Brad Keselowski Agree To Contract Extension (Jul 25, 2017)
· IndyCar NEXT car design: Bolder, safer, even more thrilling (Jul 25, 2017)
· Mercedes Benz commits to Formula E, departs DTM (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 Indianapolis (Brickyard): NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 Indianapolis (Brickyard): NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kasey Kahne snatches improbable victory at the Brickyard (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, C Force, Skillman And Krawiec Secure Top Qualifying Positions In Denver (Jul 23, 2017)
· 2017 Indianapolis (Brickyard): NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kyle Busch wins pole to start quest for third straight Indianapolis win (Jul 23, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Rosberg to be Formula E team boss ? (Jul 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Bottas set for 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Jul 24, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home ? (Jul 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Red Bull to consider Sainz release ? (Jul 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari offers Vettel three-year contract ? (Jul 17, 2017)
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest!
Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 28, 2017 - 06:57 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest!


By Mike Sulka

Ricciardo! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led the opening Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary with a lap of 1:18.486. There were thoughts earlier this week that the twisty circuit may not play to Mercedes, and might help Red Bull. Those thoughts maybe right. Ricciardo bested the top time from 2016 after just two laps around the circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second quick, a bit more than two tenths back.

Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes is on a roll, and was third quick in this practice. Still close enough to be a threat for Pole on Saturday.

Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull were fourth quick, but a woeful seven tenths behind his teammate. That trend is quite consistent.

Valtteri Bottas was fifth quick overall.

Interestingly, best of the rest honors went to Fernando Alonso in the McLaren Honda who was seventh quick but 1.5 seconds back on a very short track.

Lots of spins in the rest of the field as the track was slick and green. Romain Grosjean touched his Haas F1 car to the wall with the rear, Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) spun, and Sebastian Vettel nearly blew it in the Ferrari.

Antonio Giovinazzi however did smack the barriers with his Haas F1 car which brought out the red flags.

Next up, practice two for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

 


























2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 1 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
13Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.48631
27Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:18.720+0.234s20
344Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:18.858+0.372s31
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:19.162+0.676s27
577Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:19.248+0.762s30
65Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:19.563+1.077s21
714Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:19.987+1.501s21
82Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:20.005+1.519s24
927Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:20.150+1.664s25
1030Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:20.461+1.975s27
1119Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.540+2.054s28
1211Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:20.574+2.088s23
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20.780+2.294s27
1455Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:20.917+2.431s25
1518Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:20.974+2.488s29
168Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:21.313+2.827s20
1734Alfonso CelisForce India Mercedes1:21.602+3.116s24
189Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:21.785+3.299s31
1950Antonio GiovinazziHAAS FERRARI1:22.251+3.765s8
2094Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:22.490+4.004s29



