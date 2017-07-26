2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest!

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 28, 2017 - 06:57 AM 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull Fastest!



By Mike Sulka



Ricciardo! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull led the opening Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary with a lap of 1:18.486. There were thoughts earlier this week that the twisty circuit may not play to Mercedes, and might help Red Bull. Those thoughts maybe right. Ricciardo bested the top time from 2016 after just two laps around the circuit.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari was second quick, a bit more than two tenths back.



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes is on a roll, and was third quick in this practice. Still close enough to be a threat for Pole on Saturday.



Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull were fourth quick, but a woeful seven tenths behind his teammate. That trend is quite consistent.



Valtteri Bottas was fifth quick overall.



Interestingly, best of the rest honors went to Fernando Alonso in the McLaren Honda who was seventh quick but 1.5 seconds back on a very short track.



Lots of spins in the rest of the field as the track was slick and green. Romain Grosjean touched his Haas F1 car to the wall with the rear, Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) spun, and Sebastian Vettel nearly blew it in the Ferrari.



Antonio Giovinazzi however did smack the barriers with his Haas F1 car which brought out the red flags.



Next up, practice two for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.























































2017 Hungarian GP (Budapest): Formula One Practice 1 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.486 31 2 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:18.720 +0.234s 20 3 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18.858 +0.372s 31 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:19.162 +0.676s 27 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:19.248 +0.762s 30 6 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:19.563 +1.077s 21 7 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.987 +1.501s 21 8 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:20.005 +1.519s 24 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:20.150 +1.664s 25 10 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:20.461 +1.975s 27 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.540 +2.054s 28 12 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:20.574 +2.088s 23 13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:20.780 +2.294s 27 14 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:20.917 +2.431s 25 15 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.974 +2.488s 29 16 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:21.313 +2.827s 20 17 34 Alfonso Celis Force India Mercedes 1:21.602 +3.116s 24 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:21.785 +3.299s 31 19 50 Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS FERRARI 1:22.251 +3.765s 8 20 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:22.490 +4.004s 29





