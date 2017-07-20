Monster Truck Bash Features Mega Entertainment Aug. 19

Monster Truck Bash Features Mega Entertainment Aug. 19



An aerobatic assortment of monster trucks and Mega Trucks join “Megasaurus,” the vehicle-eating, fire-breathing, robotic dinosaur, as part of the monster mash of entertainment awaiting fans in the Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash on Aug. 19 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.



The world’s most spectacular display of metal-crushing madness visits The Dirt Track for an exciting evening of monster mayhem including 10 monster trucks battling in a no-holds-barred freestyle competition as well as a series of one-on-one elimination races over a radical, outdoor obstacle course. Children 13 and under get to see the 10 trucks and their 2,000-horsepower engines tangle for just $10 plus tax.



Monster trucks ready to mash metal include: Bigfoot, Avenger, Wrecking Crew, Saigon Shaker, Heavy Hitter, Basher, Hooked, Stone Crusher, Dirt Crew and Quad Chaos.



Additionally, Mega Trucks – smaller-scaled, high-flying versions of monster trucks – make their long-awaited debut at The Dirt Track during the Monster Truck Bash.



Among the Mega Trucks ready to kick up dirt are Invader, Intruder 2.0, Slimetime, Monsterado, Stand Up and All In.



Festivities begin with the Circle K Pre-Race Pit Party from 4-6 p.m., where fans can meet the monster truck drivers, get autographs and have their pictures taken with the enormous vehicles.



Gates open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies kicking off at 6:45 p.m.



TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the Aug. 13 Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash cost just $10 plus tax for children 13 and under. Adult tickets cost $30 plus tax. For tickets to the Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash, visit the speedway’s website or call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).



KEEP TRACK:

