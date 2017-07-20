Andretti Autosport Short Track and WELD Racing Announce Partnership

WELD Racing and Andretti Autosport Short Track announced today a heritage partnership that celebrates the company's 50th anniversary in the design and manufacturing of race wheels. Jarett Andretti, the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, and son of legendary racer John Andretti, will be running Greg Weld's famous blue scheme in honor of the company's late founder who won the 1967 USAC Sprint Car Series championship.



"I'm truly flattered and excited to be representing WELD Racing in their 50th year of business," said Jarett Andretti. "WELD Racing has been a big supporter of my career and I'm proud that they have partnered with Andretti Autosport Short Track to bring this special paint scheme to Kansas in honor of the late Greg Weld."



"Both the WELD Racing and Andretti names are rich with racing history and have won numerous track championships across the USA," said Norm Young, President and CEO of WELD Racing. "Having Jarett Andretti's Sprint Car painted in Greg Weld's vintage color scheme and number, is a great way to pay homage to our company's founder."



Jarett Andretti and his WELD Racing No. 1 USAC Sprint Car will compete at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Randolph County Speedway in Moberly, Mo., and Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. over the next week.



