2017 Hungary GP: Mercedes Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Silver Arrows gear up for three-way fight

Lewis finished the morning session in P3 with Valtteri in P5

Valtteri ended the day in P3 with Lewis in P5

Both drivers ran the SuperSoft compound tyre in FP1 and installed on the Medium

In FP2, Lewis and Valtteri used SuperSoft and Soft compound tyres on short and long runs



Valtteri Bottas

We have some work to do. The three teams at the front seemed very close. I was not quite happy with the balance of the car today and I was especially struggling with the rear end. The temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow, which means that we really need to get the rear end of the car more stable. I think that will be the main area for us to focus on. It should be interesting tomorrow.



Lewis Hamilton

It wasn't the easiest start to the weekend, with the conditions very gusty. We end the day in fifth but there's clearly good pace in the car. It's super tight between Ferrari, Red Bull and ourselves at the top of the leaderboard, so it's looking like it will be an exciting weekend. That should be good for the fans! There's some more work to do overnight to fine-tune the balance to get the car just where we want it and I believe the pace is in there. We just need to unlock it ahead of qualifying because every tenth is going to be crucial with three teams in the mix.



James Allison

I guess after all the fun of Silverstone, it's back down to hard work here in Hungary. The leading cars are all very close and it's going to be a proper fight this weekend. The car has been reliable, and we improved the balance of the car from this morning. But we clearly still got more work to do before we achieve the right balance between having a quick car in qualifying and one that will have good tyre usage in the race.









