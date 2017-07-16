2017 Hungary GP: Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Jul 28, 2017 - 06:14 PM 2017 Hungary GP: Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Practice Recap



Carlos Sainz (STR12-02, Car 55)

First Practice Session

Best lap: 1:20.917, pos. 14th, 25 laps

Second Practice Session

Best lap: 1:19.834, pos. 9th, 35 laps

“Overall, today has been a positive day. We had a bit of a slow start in this morning’s FP1, trying to understand the new parts that were on the car, but in this afternoon’s FP2 we managed to understand them a lot better and we put together a much better car than the one we had in FP1. I felt a lot more comfortable and the car was also a bit faster. So, all in all, it’s been a day where we’ve managed to make good progress and I look forward to tomorrow.”



Daniil Kvyat (STR12-04, Car 26)

First Practice Session

Best lap: 1:20.780, pos. 13th, 27 laps

Second Practice Session

Best lap: 1:20.577, pos. 13th, 37 laps

“We were not really able to put a fast lap together today. There’s certainly room for improvement and we need to try and progress in order to get ready for tomorrow.”



James Key (Technical Director)

“We brought quite a few developments here this weekend and we spent most of FP1 getting the cars set up around them. We hadn’t got quite the balance we were looking for this morning, but we gathered a lot of data that we used for FP2 to try and optimise the car a little bit more. I think we made some steps in the right direction and Carlos was certainly happier with the balance of his car this afternoon. He gave good feedback on the directions that we’d pursued so that’s given us some good indications of next steps to take. With Daniil, we just didn’t quite get to the point where he was 100% happy, but we know what we need to look at for tomorrow. He had tricky conditions with traffic and so on while doing his laps on the supersoft tyres, so we know the lap time will come with a cleaner run. The conditions in general were quite tricky today – it’s a difficult and technical track and the grip levels were quite difficult to manage, so it was quite a stop-start day in that respect without the normal flow of car setup work and tyre management. Overall, we’ve learned quite a lot and we know there’s more to be found for tomorrow, so we’ll work hard overnight and hope that we continue to make progress.”









